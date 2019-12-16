BJP, AAP level allegations against each other on Jamia Nagar violence

A day after violence erupted in the national capital during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act, the AAP and BJP levelled allegations against each other with the saffron party blaming AAP for "inciting" the violence while Delhi's ruling party claimed that the BJP indulged in "hate politics" over the matter. The BJP's Delhi unit filed a police complaint against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP leaders on Monday accusing them of "inciting" Sunday's violence during a demonstration against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia University here.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the BJP, in "desperation" and "fear" of losing the upcoming assembly polls, was indulging in "politics of violence". He said the AAP had nothing to do with Sunday's violence in Jamia Nagar area.

Rai also alleged that law and order in Delhi has "crumbled" since Amit Shah became the country's Home Minister. On the other hand, BJP filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Commissioner and accused Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and other party leaders of "hatching a criminal conspiracy" and "inciting violence".

Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four public buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles were damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari lodged the complaint in a meeting with Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

The complaint was signed by Tiwari, South Delhi BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and other party leaders. The BJP leaders demanded a thorough and time-bound probe into the violence and arson in the Jamia Nagar area.

Earlier, in a press conference, Tiwari accused Sisodia of defaming police by circulating a video. Sisodia had on Sunday tweeted a purported video of the incident in which the police was allegedly seen pouring a liquid from a container in a bus. "The BJP scared of defeat in (Assembly) polls is putting Delhi on fire. AAP is against any kind of violence. It is BJP's petty politics. See in this video how under police protection arson is being carried out," Sisodia had tweeted.

The mob tried to torch the bus but the policemen put it out using water, Tiwari said claiming that the bus was only damaged and not gutted. Tiwari blamed AAP leaders, including Sisodia and Khan, for "instigating" people and urged students not to become "pawns" of politicians like them.

AAP claimed that BJP is taking all these steps as it is "desperate" and knows that it would lose the upcoming elections. "Aam Aadmi Party demands that those who were involved in violence should be identified and punished. But lathi-charging the innocent and leaving the actual culprits free is not acceptable. It is condemnable. The peaceful situation gives way for peace. Now peace and harmony should be maintained. This should be the most important priority," said Rai.

"We sought time to meet the Union Home Minister. We wish to discuss the law and order issues with the union minister and find ways to solve them effectively. This is what the government and the party wants," he added. All political parties also should strive hard to attain peace in the city. If BJP resorts to dirty politics for electoral gains, the people of Delhi will give them an appropriate answer. In Delhi, politics of development gets acceptance, not politics of division and distrust, added Rai.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress on Monday staged a protest against Delhi Police, terming its alleged "high handedness" against Jamia students as a "blot" on democracy. The protesters including Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and other senior leaders JP Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Parvez Hashmi tried to march towards Delhi Police headquarters at ITO but were stopped by police at a barricade.

"Modi government, through Delhi Police, was trying to create fear and insecurity among the people. Its only intention was creating religious polarization through the Citizenship Amendment Act," Chopra alleged. Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near the Jamia Millia Islamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.

