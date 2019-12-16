What's the need to amend citizenship law amid eco slowdown: Kejriwal

In the wake of country-wide protests against amended citizenship law, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought to know the need to bring a new legislation at a time when the country was facing issues like economic slowdown and unemployment. Speaking at 'Agenga AajTaK 2019', he said students have been protesting against the amended law across the country and the Centre should consider their demands.

"CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) is dangerous. We had opposed it and voted against it in Parliament... I want to ask what was the need to bring this bill at this time. In the country, there are a lot of other important issues," he said. "People are not getting employment. The country is passing through worst economic slowdown. Prices of several items have been shooting up," he said.

Instead of CAB, the Centre should convene a meeting of all chief ministers to find a way to deal with the slowdown, Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)