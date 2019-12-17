Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Haasan hits out at CAA, says MNM opposed to NRC too

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:52 IST
Kamal Haasan hits out at CAA, says MNM opposed to NRC too

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday opposed the proposed nation-wide NRC and hit out at the AIADMK for supporting the BJP-led NDA government's latest amendment to the Citizenship Act, saying the ruling party in Tamil Nadu was being "obedient to their masters". AIADMK's support to the amendment bill in the Parliament was a betrayal of the Tamils and the nation, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief charged.

"They are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he told reporters apparently alleging that the AIADMK was dancing to the tunes of the BJP-led Centre. A day after the MNM said it has moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amended Act, he said the party would take up the cudgles against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as well.

"There is this NRC, when it is implemented (at the national level) we will get into the field (against it) and go as far as we should go," he said when asked about the follow up action by the MNM on the CAA. MNM would pursue legal solution against the CAA, he added.

To a query on the students' protest, he said the youngsters will have to be politically aware. On Home Minister Amit Shah saying that the CAA was not against Muslims, he quoted a Tamil proverb to indicate the Minister was allegedly obstinate and does not see reason.

The actor-politician sought to know why the right bestowed on "Pakistani Hindu was not given to Sri Lankan Hindu." Expressing concern over the plight of Tamil refugees from the island nation, he asked what answer the country had for them who had all along trusted Tamil Nadu. "What is the urgency for this amendment when everyone is concerned about the slide of economy and soaring inflation and this question is the starting point of the nation-wide protests," he said.

Rather than answering questions, "throttling" the voices of those raising such questions in Delhi, Aligarh and Assam was "state terrorism," he alleged, in an apparent reference to charges of police excesses while handling the student protestors. Also, Haasan, known for his strident views against the Narendra Modi government, said he will not rest till dislodging "autocracy".

Without naming the Centre and the BJP, he said those who brought the CAA were 'authoritarian' and "maladies our mother land". "This is the beginning of the end of anti-national forces," he said without elaborating.

Asked if the CAA could be seen as the first step towards a "Hindu Rashtra," the actor said "that suspicion does arise." To a query if he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over this issue, he said his efforts to visit him till now had been futile..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhis Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of the...

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal deadline

Strasbourg, Dec 17 AFP The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year. We will do the maximum,...

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to problems in nation-building: President

Universities should become laboratories for exposing students to the problems that need to be addressed in the cause of nation-building, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday. Addressing the closing session of the Meet of Vice-Chancello...

French police say turnout in pension protests shrinking

About 615,000 people took part in protests across France on Tuesday against President Emmanuel Macrons planned pension reform, police said, a significant decline in turnout in previous protests. The number of protesters given by police comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019