9 TDP MLAs suspended from AP assembly for a day Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI): Nine MLAs of the opposition Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Tuesday as they stormed the Speaker's podium and demanded that the government come out with a clear statement on the state capital Amaravati. After a heated debate and exchange of words between the ruling YSR Congress and the TDP, the opposition legislators stormed the Speaker's podium ahead of the Chief Minister's reply.

This happened during a short discussion on Amaravati. The TDP legislators raised slogans denouncing the government's moves on development of the capital and demanded a clear statement on Amaravati, alleging that the government was making contradictory claims.

As the TDP members stayed put in the Well of the House, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of the protestors. The motion was carried by voice vote and the House Marshals were called in to evict the suspended MLAs..

