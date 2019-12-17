Left Menu
9 TDP MLAs suspended from AP assembly for a day

  • Amaravati
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 17:35 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 17:35 IST
9 TDP MLAs suspended from AP assembly for a day Amaravati, Dec 17 (PTI): Nine MLAs of the opposition Telugu Desam Party were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Tuesday as they stormed the Speaker's podium and demanded that the government come out with a clear statement on the state capital Amaravati. After a heated debate and exchange of words between the ruling YSR Congress and the TDP, the opposition legislators stormed the Speaker's podium ahead of the Chief Minister's reply.

This happened during a short discussion on Amaravati. The TDP legislators raised slogans denouncing the government's moves on development of the capital and demanded a clear statement on Amaravati, alleging that the government was making contradictory claims.

As the TDP members stayed put in the Well of the House, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion for suspension of the protestors. The motion was carried by voice vote and the House Marshals were called in to evict the suspended MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

