Trump poised to sign massive government spending bill -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump supports massive government spending plans hammered out by Congress this week and plans to sign the $1.4 trillion budget bill into law, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday.
"He's very happy with what he's learned the final contents are expected to be in the spending bill, and he's pleased to sign it," Conway told reporters at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
