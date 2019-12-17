Why this obsession with Pakistan? Yechury hits out at Modi

The CPI(M) asked on Tuesday why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "obsessed" with Pakistan after he dared the Congress and "its friends" to declare they would accord Indian nationality to all Pakistanis. In a series of tweets, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said: "PM keeps invoking Pakistan. But this is about India and not Pakistan."

"Why this obsession with Pakistan, to try and cast our country into its mould. Introducing religion-based discrimination into citizenship is against the Indian Constitution," Yechury tweeted. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand earlier in the day, Modi accused the Congress and "its friends" of spreading lies over the controversial Citizenship Act and dared them to declare they would accord Indian nationality to all Pakistanis.

"Modi should hear his Home Minister (Amit Shah) more often, as he draws a link between the discriminatory Citizenship Act and the proposed all-India NRC," Yechury said, tagging a video of Shah where he is purportedly talking about the citizenship law. "The people of India are seeing through this clearly now," the Left leader added. PTI UZM

HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)