Disdain of religion by so-called seculars is self-defeating: Gopal Gandhi

Disdain of religion by the so-called secular people is not just arrogant but also self-defeating, former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi said on Tuesday.

"Disdain of so-called middle class opinion by the so-called intelligentsia is not arrogant, it is just self-defeating, as is disdain of religion by the so-called secular," he said.

Quoting his paternal grandfather Mahatma Gandhi, the former West Bengal Governor said, "Gandhi did not make that mistake. We do not know the people in whose name we speak and they do not know us".

