Delhi: Youth Congress carry out torch rally over Jamia, AMU incidents
Indian Youth Congress on Tuesday carried out a torch rally, in protest against the incidents at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Congress leader Harish Rawat, who also participated in the protest march, alleged that protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 are being defamed.
The government is encouraging violence in Delhi and other parts of the country. Efforts are being made to defame peaceful protests. Students (of Jamia) were beaten and charged with sections of heinous crimes," Rawat told ANI. In another part of the national capital, students hold a light march alleging police brutality against protesting students.
"We are taking out light march against Delhi Police brutality on students. The government is oppressing students. We stand with students of all universities," Aakash Choudhury, former secretary DUSU said. Protests have erupted after Citizenship Amendment Bill became the Act, which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
