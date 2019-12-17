Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Pound slumps as return of hard Brexit fears rattles investors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:00 IST
UPDATE 3-Pound slumps as return of hard Brexit fears rattles investors

Britain's pound tumbled on Tuesday, erasing its post-election gains, after news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson planned to take a hard line in Brexit talks with the European Union dashed hopes of an end to Brexit uncertainty. The British currency was on course for its biggest one-day loss versus the U.S. dollar since November 2018.

In his boldest move since winning a large majority in last Thursday's election, Johnson will use the prospect of a Brexit cliff-edge at the end of 2020 to demand the EU give him a comprehensive free trade deal in less than 11 months. The reaction in markets, which had hoped that a resounding election win for Johnson's Conservative Party would end near-term Brexit uncertainty, was swift.

Sterling slumped as much as 1.5% to $1.3127, giving up all of the gains made on Thursday and Friday after it became clear that the Conservative Party was heading for a big win. Against the euro, the pound tumbled 1.6% to 84.99 pence , having skyrocketed to a 3-1/2-year high of 82.78 pence last week.

"We have been warning against getting too optimistic on the pound in the run-up to the UK election and now that the contest is over we are turning negative on sterling again," said George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank. He said that while a disorderly Brexit was not "inevitable," it raised the bar for compromise and sent a negative message to business about the economy.

After Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31, it enters a transition period in which it remains an EU member in all but name while both sides try to strike an agreement on their post-Brexit relationship. Currency analysts said that markets did not appear to be pricing in increased chances of a hard Brexit, but the post-election Brexit optimism was over.

Some investors had thought that Johnson would use his majority in Parliament to adopt a more moderate approach towards Brexit negotiations. They now rushed for protection against unexpected swings in the pound, pushing option prices up.

As a result, this sent implied volatility gauges with longer-dated maturities to their highest levels since Friday. "I don't think risks are skewed towards hard Brexit pricing at this stage because the end of the transition period is still over a year away," said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura.

"This is something that will start to become more relevant from February onwards when the trade talks get under way and will likely come to a head in June, when there's a summit with the EU and that's when we have to decide whether to extend." Analysts say a comprehensive trade deal with the EU could take years, not months, to negotiate.

They added that for sterling, the economy's prospects could play a greater role - starting with Thursday's Bank of England policy meeting. British factory output fell at the fastest pace in more than 10 years during the three months leading up to Johnson's election victory, a survey on Tuesday showed, underscoring the economic challenge he faces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Trump backs Bolivia's interim president, denounces violence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he backed Bolivias interim President Jeanine Anez as she seeks a peaceful democratic transition, and he denounced ongoing violence in the country.We support JeanineAnez in Bolivia as she works to ...

UK police forces make 7 arrests in South Asian gold theft crackdown

Seven arrests have been made in connection with more than 40 burglaries of gold linked to South Asian origin households in the UK, Scotland Yard said in a statement on Tuesday. The suspects, who were not named, are believed to be connected ...

Associate of Rudy Giuliani received $1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash.Prosecutors have said that Parnas, wh...

UPDATE 3-Giuliani associate received $1 mln payment from Ukrainian oligarch's lawyer -prosecutor

U.S. prosecutors said in court on Tuesday that Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, received a 1 million payment from a lawyer for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash. Prosecutors said that P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019