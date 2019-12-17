McConnell: No new impeachment witnesses for Trump's trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the Democrats' push for fresh impeachment testimony against President Donald Trump and making a last-ditch plea for them to "turn back from the cliff" of Wednesday's expected vote to send the case to the Senate for trial. McConnell's remarks Tuesday effectively slapped the door shut on negotiations for a deal proposed by the Democratic leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, who wants to call top White House officials for the Senate trial, which is set to start next year if the House impeaches Trump this week.

"If House Democrats' case is this deficient, this thin, the answer is not for the judge and jury to cure it here in the Senate," McConnell said. "The answer is that the House should not impeach on this basis in the first place.'' Schumer's proposal to was the first overture in what were expected to be negotiations between the two leaders over the contours of a weeks-long trial. Trump wants a more showy proceeding to not only acquit, but vindicate him of the impeachment charges from the House, though he has instructed officials not to appear in the House.

McConnell and most GOP senators prefer a swift trial to move on from impeachment. Many centrist House Democrats have begun to signal that they, too, are ready to vote and move on. Senate Democrats want to hear from John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney and others as the proceedings push to the chamber for the trial. "Why is the leader, why is the president so afraid to have these witnesses come testify?" asked Schumer from the Senate floor. "They certainly ought to be heard." House Democrats are to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump, formally accusing him of abusing his power as president in dealing with Ukraine to help himself politically and then obstructing Congress by blocking the later investigation.

What Democrats once hoped would be a bipartisan act — only the third time in U.S. history the House will be voting to impeach a president — was on track toward a starkly partisan roll call Wednesday. No Republicans were breaking with the president, and almost all Democrats were expected to approve the charges against him. The House Rules Committee was meeting Tuesday in what was expected to be a marathon session to set the parameters for Wednesday's debate.

"It's unfortunate that we have to be here today, but the president's actions make it necessary," said Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., as he gaveled the session open. "The evidence is as clear as it is overwhelming. Trump faces two articles of impeachment brought by Democrats. They say he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and obstructed Congress by aggressively trying to block the House investigation from its oversight duties as part of the nation's system of checks and balances.

The president "betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections," says the 650-page report from the House Judiciary Committee. He withheld military aid from the ally as leverage, the report says, and "Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office." The report says the president then engaged in an unprecedented attempt to block the investigation and "cover up" his misconduct. "In the history of the Republic, no President has ever ordered the complete defiance of an impeachment inquiry," it says. A raucous town hall Monday in the Detroit suburbs put on display the nation's wrenching debate over the unconventional president and the prospect of removing him from office. Freshman Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin was both heckled and celebrated as she announced her support for impeachmént, one of a cascade of centrists from areas where Trump is popular now saying they will vote to impeach.

"There's certainly a lot of controversy about this," Slotkin acknowledged to the crowd of 400. "But there just has to be a moment where you use the letter of the law for what it's intended." Trump, tweeting from the sidelines after instructing the White House not to participate in the House inquiry, insisted anew he had done nothing wrong. He has promoted lawyer Rudy Giuliani's investigation of Biden and a widely debunked theory that it was actually Ukraine not Russia that interfered in the 2016 election, a conspiracy-laden idea that other most other Republicans have actively avoided.

"He knows what he's doing," Trump said of Giuliani at the White House. Americans are not fooled, Trump tweeted on Tuesday, by the "Scams and Witch Hunts, as phone as they are.

As the House prepared for Wednesday's vote, more than a dozen Democrats announced they would be voting for impeachment. A handful or even fewer were expected to break ranks as Speaker Nancy Pelosi marched the majority toward a vote she hoped to avoid having Democrats take on their own. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)