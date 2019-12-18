Left Menu
Trump labels U.S. House impeachment drive 'partisan coup'

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark warning to congressional Democrats, saying that if they pursue impeachment against him they will be "declaring war on American democracy."

In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump also called any impeachment effort an "illegal partisan coup." He issued the charges one day before a possible House debate on approving articles of impeachment against Trump.

