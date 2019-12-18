U.S. House panel clears the way for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote

A congressional panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a historic vote on impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee by a party-line vote of nine to four approved legislation that provides for six hours of debate, with final votes to follow on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

