U.S. House panel clears the way for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 07:47 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 07:40 IST
A congressional panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a historic vote on impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The House Rules Committee by a party-line vote of nine to four approved legislation that provides for six hours of debate, with final votes to follow on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

