U.S. House panel clears the way for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
A congressional panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a historic vote on impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday.
The House Rules Committee by a party-line vote of nine to four approved legislation that provides for six hours of debate, with final votes to follow on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump convinces NATO members to increase defense spending
US Economy is much larger than China: Donald Trump
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar on Twitter over her withdrawal from presidential poll
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar over her withdrawal from presidential race
Bill introduced in US House of Representatives urges India to end restrictions in J-K