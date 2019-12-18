UP Assembly adjourned briefly amid uproar by oppn members

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was on Wednesday adjourned for 30 minutes amid uproar by opposition members who tried to raise various issues. Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary sought permission from Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit to raise various issues, particularly those pertaining to law and order.

He was, however, shouted down by members from treasury benches who claimed that the opposition had no issue to raise and hence was disturbing the proceedings. All the while a number of opposition members made noisy protests in the well.

Amid the din, the chair adjourned the House for 30 minutes. Today is the second day of the brief Winter Session of the state legislature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)