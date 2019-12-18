U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 pipeline violate international law -Kremlin

U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project are a breach of international law and an example of unfair competition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday. Moscow expects the project to be completed, Peskov added.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a defense policy bill which includes sanctions on companies building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It now goes to the White House, where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it.

