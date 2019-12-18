Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy alleged on Wednesday said the BJP government at the Centre was targeting a community for vote bank politics through the NRC and CAA and destroying the "legacy of secularism" in the country. He also blamed the Congress for being part of "the mischief".

"They are targeting one community to mobilise the other community. This is the mischief," the JD(S) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, told reporters here. Kumaraswamy recalled the struggle of the freedom fighters to protect the interests of citizens and claimed that they are in danger now.

"We have instances of how our leaders struggled at the time of independence to protect the interest of every citizen and framed the constitution accordingly but these people (Congress and the BJP) are destroying everything because of their selfishness," Kumaraswamy said. He said the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) were the "mischief" of the Congress and the BJP.

"Congress and the BJP are playing mischief here to get vote share. These two parties want to increase their vote share by showing that they are the saviours of this community and that community," Kumaraswamy said. He reminded that the States have different challenges to grapple with and their problems cannot be compared with each other as they are unique..

