Work for grand victory in civic polls as a mark of gratitude

As Tamil Nadu gears up for the elections to rural local bodies later this month, ruling AIADMK's top leaders, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, on Wednesday urged party candidates to secure a grand victory as a mark of gratitude to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. While Jayalalithaa wanted to "further strengthen democracy" by seeking to hold the local body elections in 2016 soon after she assumed power for a second time, but the opposition DMK moved the court against it "out of fear" (of losing), they said.

"However, following persistent efforts of the (AIADMK) government, the elections are going to be held," Chief Minister Palaniswami, the AIADMK Co-Coordinator, and his deputy Panneerselvam, the Coordinator, said in a joint statement here. Elections to various rural local bodies are scheduled in 27 of the 37 districts in the state on December 27 and 30.

Under the AIADMK government, the state was doing better in various indicators, including economic growth, and various social welfare schemes initiated by it were benefiting the people, the two leaders said. Both party founder, late chief minister M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, worked with the sole motive of public welfare, they said.

"Party workers (contesting the elections) securing a grand victory is the gratitude we show to Amma (Jayalalithaa) who dedicated her life for us," they said. The leaders asked the workers to reach out to the voters and highlight the government's achievements and also canvass votes for alliance parties' candidates..

