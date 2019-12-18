Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daughter accepts EU Parliament prize on behalf of Uighur activist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:10 IST
Daughter accepts EU Parliament prize on behalf of Uighur activist

The daughter of jailed Uighur rights activist Ilham Tohti accepted a European Parliament prize on his behalf on Wednesday, urging lawmakers in an address not to be "complicit in the Chinese persecution of the Uighur people".

China has come under increasing international scrutiny for cracking down on the Muslim Uighur minority in its northwesterly Xinjiang region. Tohti, an economist, was jailed for life in China in 2014 on separatism charges that were widely denounced in Western capitals.

His daughter, Jewher Ilham, urged politicians, academics and students on Wednesday to protest against the treatment of the Uighurs as she accepted her father's Sakharov Prize for defence of human rights at the parliament in Strasbourg. Independent German researcher Adrian Zenz, an expert on China's ethnic policies, estimated in March that 1.5 million Uighurs and other Muslims had been or were being detained in so-called re-education centres in Xinjiang.

After Tohti's prize was announced in October, China said he was "a criminal who was sentenced in accordance with the law by a Chinese court", and urged that "all sides respect China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty and not inflate the arrogance of terrorists". China has said Xinjiang is under threat from Islamist militants and separatists. It denies mistreatment or mass internment, saying it is simply seeking to end extremism and violence through education.

The 50,000 euro ($55,000) Sakharov Prize has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms. Two weeks ago, the U.S. House of Representatives gave initial approval to a bill that would require the U.S. administration to toughen its response to China's crackdown.

In Strasbourg, European Parliament president David Sassoli said: "By awarding this prize, we strongly urge the Chinese government to release Tohti and we call for the respect of minority rights in China." ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...

UPDATE 1-IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019