Reuters US Domestic News Summary

  Updated: 18-12-2019 18:29 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. judge blasts FBI over handling of wiretap applications of ex-Trump campaign adviser

A federal judge blasted the FBI on Tuesday for repeatedly submitting applications to wiretap former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page that were riddled with errors and omissions, and ordered the government to inform the court on how it plans to reform the process. The scathing order https://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/MIsc%2019%2002%20191217.pdf from Rosemary Collyer, the presiding judge over the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, marked the first time the court responded to the controversy, which became public last week with the release of a report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Much of 'Trump country' was in recession during 2016 campaign: data

Nearly half the U.S. counties carried by President Donald Trump in the 2016 election were arguably in recession at the time, with local economic output shrinking during a campaign that focused on the declining fortunes of blue-collar America. New data released by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) show how a national slump in economic growth in 2016 fell most heavily on "Trump country," forming a weak economic backdrop to a bitter election campaign shaped by the Republican presidential nominee's attacks on globalization and his pledge to revive U.S. industry. U.S. Congress approves sweeping military housing overhaul

The U.S. Congress on Tuesday approved the largest overhaul to the American military’s housing program in more than two decades, vowing to end slum-like living conditions and hold private landlords and defense officials accountable for them. The reforms, included in the yearly National Defense Authorization Act, aim to protect some 200,000 military families living on U.S. bases from health hazards including mold, lead, asbestos and pest infestations. The problems have been detailed by Reuters since last year in a series of investigations, Ambushed at Home. Ex-Trump aide Manafort in hospital due to cardiac incident: lawyer

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who was convicted of numerous federal crimes last year, is in a hospital after suffering a cardiac incident in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Manafort, 70, has been recovering at a Pennsylvania hospital since last Thursday and is in stable condition, his lawyer Todd Blanche said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by ABC News. Michael Avenatti pleads not guilty to new Nike extortion indictment

Michael Avenatti pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to an indictment accusing him of trying to extort as much as $25 million from Nike Inc by threatening to go public with claims the company made improper payments to athletes. Clasping his hands behind his back, the celebrity lawyer, who gained fame representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump, said "not guilty" after U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe read each of the three counts against him in Manhattan federal court. Twelve inmates killed in prison shootout near Panama City

At least 12 people were killed and another 13 were injured during a shootout among inmates at a jail near Panama City on Tuesday, officials said. Police said they seized several guns in the incident at La Joyita prison, 16 miles (25 km) east of the capital, including five handguns and three long-barreled firearms. On eve of expected impeachment, Trump lashes out at Pelosi, Democrats

On the eve of his expected impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and declaring war on American democracy as they seek to remove him from office for pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. Trump's remarks came in a signed letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, released as House lawmakers set the rules for debate ahead of Wednesday's planned vote on two articles of impeachment - formal charges - against the Republican president. More than 20% of U.S. high school seniors vaped THC in 2019: study

More than 20% of U.S. high school seniors reported vaping marijuana in 2019, the second largest single-year increase in any substance of abuse ever recorded in the annual study of national drug use trends, researchers reported on Wednesday. Results of the study https://bit.ly/34tuccc funded by the National Institutes of Health are alarming as federal officials continue to investigate fatal lung injuries associated with vaping. Demonstrators take to the streets in New York to rally for Trump impeachment

Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote to impeach him. Organizers said they were expecting thousands at a rally and march through midtown Manhattan, one of more than 600 events calling for Trump's impeachment that were scheduled to take place across the country. U.S. House panel clears the way for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote

A congressional panel on Tuesday cleared the way for a historic vote on impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday. The House Rules Committee by a party-line vote of nine to four approved legislation that provides for six hours of debate, with final votes to follow on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

