28 pc GST on both state-run and state-authorised lotteries

The Goods and Services Tax Council on Wednesday decided to levy single rate of 28 per cent GST on both state-run and state-authorised lottery. "Today the GST council, in its 38th meeting, took decisions related to GST rates. It has been decided to levy a single rate of GST 28 per cent on both state-run and stateauthorised lotteries. Earlier, for the state-run, the rate was 12 while state-authorised lottery was 28 per cent. The new rate will be effective from March 1, 2020," Revenue Secretary AB Pandey told reporters here.

"GST council has extended annual date of GSTR 9 to January 31, 2020 The council has decided to waive late fee for all taxpayers who have not filed GSTR1 from July 2017 to November 2019," Pandey said. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil headed the presentation on revenue augmentation. (ANI)

