Akali leader Dhindsa holds show of strength; says people 'losing faith' in SAD

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sangrur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:13 IST
Disgruntled Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Wednesday held a show of strength in Punjab's Sangrur district and stressed on the need to strengthen the party, which, he said, "is heading for destruction". Addressing a meeting of party workers at his residence here, the SAD leader said people are "losing faith" in the party.

Dhindsa, who had been vocal against SAD leadership, said the party was, "heading towards destruction...people have lost faith in the party...there is strong need to instil confidence among workers". He said under the present SAD leadership the party had failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people.

"SAD has miserably failed to hold its promises" and all the issues it raised in the past "have failed", he said, while asking the workers to strengthen the party. "We will give back to SAD the old workers of the party," Dhindsa said while reposing faith in 'Taksali' (old Akalis).

He said those who have deserted the SAD will be brought back to its forum. "Today we have constituted a three-member committee which will further set up a coordination committee to bring back Taksalis in the party fold," he said.

Dhindsa, who is no longer holding any post in the party, said he will not resign from the SAD, but work to strengthen it. On Saturday, he had attended an event held by Taksalis in Amritsar to mark the 99th foundation day of the Shiromani Akali Dal. On the same day, at a separate programme in the city, Sukhbir Singh Badal was re-elected SAD president for the third time.

In the programme organised by rebel SAD workers, Rajya Sabha member Dhindsa was present along with Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh G K. During the event, Dhindsa had questioned the process followed to elect president of the party, saying "democratic process is no longer followed to elect the party chief”.

Meanwhile, senior SAD leaders have expressed full faith in the leadership of Sukhbir and urged Dhindsa not to sabotage the party. In a statement, senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Tota Singh and Prem Singh Chandumajra told Dhindsa that he was part of all the decision making in the party, both during the presidentship of Parkash Singh Badal, as well as Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“We all know how much importance both Badals have given to all of us. No decision has been taken without our concurrence. It does not behove a senior leader like you to make any allegation against the party president and indulge in activities which will only serve to weaken the party” it said. Appealing Dhindsa not to do anything which helps the Congress in weakening the SAD and the Sikh institutions, particularly the SGPC, the leaders said “we have all been together in the fight for Punjabi Suba, protection of our river waters as well as fight for the protection of civil liberties during the Emergency unleashed by former PM Indira Gandhi." PTI VSD AD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

