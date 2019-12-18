Political parties in Delhi indulge in blame game over violence

The ruling AAP and opposition BJP indulged in an intense blame game on Wednesday over violence related to protests against the amended citizenship law in Delhi, with Congress demanding a probe into the clashes by a sitting high court judge. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the opposition of "spreading violence" in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Slamming Kejriwal, BJP accused him of expressing "distorted and anarchist thoughts" and "shielding communal elements" in his party. "It is nothing but an expression of his (Kejriwal's) distorted and anarchist thinking. He is mischievously shifting the blame on the Opposition and shielding communal elements in his party," Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said.

Senior AAP leader and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of spreading "riots" in Delhi, claiming that the opposition party was fearful of losing the assembly polls to be held early next year. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged that AAP and Congress leaders are "adding fuel to the fire" to disturb peace in the city and challenged both parties for a debate on the amended citizenship law.

The city witnessed violence and arson earlier this week as students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in South Delhi and locals in Seelampur-Jaffrabad staged protests against the amended citizenship law. Tiwari said that Congress and AAP should not "create disturbance" by spreading rumours in Delhi on the new law, and asserted that it is meant for giving citizenship to refugees and not for depriving any person of his right to citizenship.

Delhi Congress leaders alleged a "conspiracy" between the ruling AAP and BJP, at a press conference held at the party office on Wednesday. "A sitting High Court judge should probe the violence at Jamia Millia and Seelampur. We condemn the conspiracy between the AAP and BJP to incite violence and disturb peace in the city," said Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

Chopra, along with party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely, also met Jamia student Minhazuddin who was injured in violence on Sunday. Delhi police has registered cases in connection with violence and arson at Jamia and Seelampur, naming some AAP and Congress leaders among other suspects and accused.

Lovely accused the police of filing cases against Congress leaders under a "calculated conspiracy". Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma accused the BJP of pushing the country and Delhi into a "vortex of hatred" through the new citizenship law.

