Guwahati : State president of PFI arrested

Assam Minister Chandramohan Patwari informed that the state president of Popular Front of India (PFI) Aminul Haque was arrested on Wednesday.

  Guwahati (Assam)
  Updated: 18-12-2019 23:13 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 23:13 IST
Guwahati : State president of PFI arrested
Image Credit: ANI

Assam Minister Chandramohan Patwari informed that the state president of Popular Front of India (PFI) Aminul Haque was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest was made in connection with the violence that erupted in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

A total of 46 cases have been registered, while 27 people were arrested in connection with vandalism in the district during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, police said on Wednesday. The Assam Police had detained more than 3,000 people and arrested 190 persons for indulging in violent protests last week in the state over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Protests had broken out in several parts of Assam following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament. The bill became an Act after getting Presidential assent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

