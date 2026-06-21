Tennis-Draper buoyed by new coach Murray's support ahead of comeback

British tennis player Jack Draper credits new coach Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, for providing valuable support in his return from injury after a career-high ranking of number four in 2025.

Reuters | Jack Draper Believes He Has Found The Ideal Guide To Help Him Through His Return From Injury In New Coach Andy Murray | Updated: 21-06-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 09:19 IST
Tennis-Draper buoyed by new coach Murray's support ahead of comeback
Andy Murray
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  • United Kingdom

Jack Draper believes he has found ​the ideal guide to ​help him through his ‌return from ​injury in new coach Andy Murray, saying the former world number one's own injury-marred career ‌makes him uniquely qualified to help. Briton Draper, who reached a career-high ranking of number four in 2025, has not played since April and is ‌set to make his return in Eastbourne on Monday after ‌withdrawing from the Queen's Club tournament.

The 24-year-old added Murray to his team last month and said the two-time Wimbledon champion had given him "amazing support" as he worked ⁠his way ​back to fitness. "Andy ⁠obviously has been through so much in his career – many setbacks, many injuries, ⁠many adversities, but he always came through them," Draper said in an interview ​published on the Lawn Tennis Association's website on Saturday.

"He was incredibly ⁠good at coming back and showing what he’s all about. "Having him in my ⁠corner ​has been great from that aspect as well. It’s nice that he believes in my tennis and it’s about the progress."

Draper ⁠will face American fifth seed Brandon Nakashima in his opening match at ⁠Eastbourne, a warm-up ⁠tournament ahead of Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam event of the year runs from June 29 to ‌July 12.

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