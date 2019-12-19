Left Menu
Development News Edition

As impeachment looms, Trump officials look to change the subject

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 04:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 03:52 IST
As impeachment looms, Trump officials look to change the subject
Image Credit: Flickr

On a day when the U.S. House of Representatives debated whether President Donald Trump should be removed from office, members of his administration fanned out across the country to make the case that the president is steadily getting the job done.

Even as Trump continued to rage on Twitter over the impeachment vote, Vice President Mike Pence was in Michigan, a key 2020 battleground state, talking up the administration's economic record. Attorney General William Barr also was in Michigan, announcing a crackdown on violent crime.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar proposed a plan to allow states to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada in an effort to lower drug costs - a top concern for many voters. And Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and other officials championed the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade accord on conservative radio and television outlets.

Trump himself flew to a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he was expected both to tout his accomplishments and blast Democrats for their impeachment push. As Trump faces re-election next year, all of the activity amounted to an attempt to convince voters that his administration is capable of governing through the storms that seem to constantly whirl about the president.

"Americans know that this president is working for them," White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News. "We've got the results to prove it." The Democratic-led House was expected to vote on Wednesday to impeach Trump over his dealings with Ukraine, sending the matter to the U.S. Senate. Republicans who control that chamber have suggested they will ultimately clear him of the charges.

But Trump threatened to step on his own administration's can-do story with heated comments on the impeachment debate playing out in the House. "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" he wrote on Twitter.

The tweet echoed the scorched-earth letter Trump sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, in which accused her of staging an "illegal, partisan coup." Even that letter contained Trump's basic re-election argument, detailing an extensive list of what he considers to be the biggest successes of his time in office, starting with the country's low unemployment rate.

"They're trying to run down this president because they know they can't run against our record," Pence told a crowd in Freeland, Michigan on Wednesday. Beyond the drama of impeachment, Trump has been enjoying a productive stretch.

Last week, he announced that the United States and China had reached agreement on Phase 1 of a trade deal. He plans to sign a $1.4 trillion spending bill that will avert a government shutdown. And the House is expected to approve his long-sought USMCA trade accord on Thursday, handing him a significant policy victory. Congress even passed a bill this week that will create one of Trump's pet projects: A "Space Force" branch of the U.S. military.

All of it will be fodder for Trump's 2020 re-election message. That Trump, Pence, and Barr were all to converge on Michigan underscored the importance of the state to the general election.

In 2016, Trump surprisingly won the state over Democrat Hillary Clinton by little more than 10,000 votes. The Justice Department initiative announced by Barr in Detroit also will pour law enforcement resources into cities in other election battleground states such as New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Recent opinion polls have shown Trump trailing a general election matchup against either former Vice President Joe Biden or U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in a hypothetical general-election matchup, but leading other contenders such as Senator Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

For first time number of tobacco users declining worldwide: UN health agency

Two decades of increasing tobacco use around the world are set to go into reverse, UN health experts have predicted, after revealing data indicating that fewer men and boys are smoking than before.For the first time the number of tobacco us...

Democrat 'no's' say party didn't make impeachment case against Trump

Wednesdays impeachment vote against President Donald Trump posed a political test for 31 House Democrats who represent districts that backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, as Republicans warned that those lawmakers could face a ba...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Louis Dreyfus names new finance chief in latest management change httpson.ft.com2Z7hRZZ - Vol...

UPDATE 4-'Civics lesson' or 'sham trial?' Key moments in the U.S. House impeachment debate

A bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Here are some highlights from the back-and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019