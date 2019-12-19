China says tensions have somewhat risen over N.Korea

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said on Thursday that tensions have somewhat risen over North Korea but the overall issue has not deviated from a track of dialogue and consultation.

China hopes relevant sides will exercise restraint and meet each other halfway, Luo told reporters in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.