Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan's Musharraf calls death sentence a 'personal vendetta'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 10:45 IST
Pakistan's Musharraf calls death sentence a 'personal vendetta'
Pakistan former President Pervez Musharraf Image Credit: ANI

Speaking from his hospital bed in Dubai, Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said a special court's decision to sentence him to death in a high treason case was the result of a "personal vendetta". Musharraf, who was tried and sentenced in absentia, said in a video released late on Wednesday the allegations against him were politically motivated and it was "an unprecedented case in which neither the defendant, nor his lawyer were allowed to defend the case."

An anti-terrorism court sentenced Musharraf to death on Tuesday after finding him guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution in 2007. The verdict sent shudders through the military, which has ruled Pakistan for the a large portion of its history and remains highly influential. The army issued a strongly worded statement and accusing the court of ignoring legal process, defending Musharraf's patriotism, and saying the ruling had caused "pain and anguish" in the ranks.

The 76-year-old Musharraf seized power in a coup in 1999 and later ruled as president. In November 2007, Musharraf suspended the constitution and imposed emergency rule - a move that sparked protests. He resigned in 2008 to avoid the threat of impeachment.

When Nawaz Sharif - an old rival whom he deposed in the 1999 coup - was elected prime minister in 2013, he initiated a treason trial against Musharraf and in 2014 the former general was charged for high treason. "This case was taken up only due to personal vendetta by some people against me," Musharraf said in the video statement.

Musharraf travelled to Dubai, where he is receiving medical treatment, after a travel ban was lifted in 2016 and he has refused to appear before the court, despite multiple orders. His political party had earlier said it would challenge the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players' auction.

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players auction....

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players' auction.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players auction....

FACTBOX-Who's who in Algeria's political crisis

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power. These are some of the main players.THE...

This Karnataka farmer perfectly croons MJ and Justin Bieber songs

Grooving to the songs of Michael Jackson and singing the peppy numbers of Justin Bieber, a farmer in Hindasagatti village, Hiriyur Taluq of Chitradurga district cannot contain his fondness for western music. Spade in his hand, wearing a lun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019