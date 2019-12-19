Left Menu
Karnataka: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against CAA

The Left parties in the state staged a protest here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 despite Section 144 of the Cr. PC being imposed on Thursday.

Karnataka: Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against CAA
Left parties staged protest against Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday in Karnatkaka's Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Left parties in the state staged a protest here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 despite Section 144 of the Cr. PC being imposed on Thursday. Scores of protesters including political workers, students and advocates took part in it and raised slogans of "Azaadi", "Humko chhaiye Azaadi" and "Sarkaar Murdabad" while demanding repeal of the CAA.

"We the advocates have to come out and protest as we are the protectors of the Indian Constitution. We condemn this Bill, we condemn putting the Section 144 and police action," said a protester. The police have detained a few protesters and have requested the citizens to not pay any heed to people who are spreading rumours.

"Some people are spreading rumours. We request citizens not to give attention to them," said an official note. The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind. Since then, protests have erupted in various parts of the country over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

