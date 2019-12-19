Left Menu
Siddaramiah flays Karna govt's decision to clamp down on

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 19-12-2019 15:02 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 15:02 IST
Hitting out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for his government's decision to clamp down on protests against Citizenship Amendment Act, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked him not to be "undemocratic". In a series of tweets, the senior Congress leader told the Chief Minister that he was being used as a pawn to fulfill the agenda of RSS, and called on him to strengthen the forces that fight against fascism.

"Mr Yediyurappa @BSYBJP, If you remember correctly, think about the number of protests you led against our govt. Though your later conviction proved that you lacked commitment, we are sure of our commitment towards our Constitution. Don't be undemocratic!!" Siddaramaiah said.

"Mr. @BSYBJP Yediyurappa, You are being used as a pawn to fulfill the agenda of RSS. You are falling to their trap. They're coming for you!! Be aware, Be watchful!! Strengthen the forces that fight against fascism!!" he said in another tweet.

Authorities have clamped section 144 of the CrPC in various parts of the state including Bengaluru and Mangaluru with immediate effect on Wednesday evening that will be in force till the midnight of December 21. However, defying prohibitory orders hundreds have gathered at Town Hall here to protest againstthe Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Extending his full support to those peacefully protesting against the "anti-constitutional" CAA, Siddaramaiah said, it is this act of protesting that has strengthened the democracy and political accountability. "Mr. Yediyurappa @BSYBJP, What will you do when your own MLAs protest against you after cabinet expansion, if at all the expansion is happening? Will you impose Sec 144 even then? Sec 144 is not a solution against rightful protesters," he further questioned the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, alleging the Congress was behind the protest, Yediyurappa said it is because of people like U T Khader (Congress MLA) such things are happening, and if they continue in the same way, they will have to face the consequences. Khader had recently claimed that the state would "blow up in cinders if the Yediyurappa government tried to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

