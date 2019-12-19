Russia's Putin says WADA four-year doping ban 'not justified'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) four-year ban for Russia from international sporting competition over doping was not justified.
He said bans should be handed out on an individual, not a collective, basis. Speaking at an annual press conference, Putin said the decision was political and not fair.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
