Clampdown on anti-CAA protests worse than emergency: Yechury

Shutting down internet, closing down metro stations and clampdown on anti-CAA protests in the national capital on Thursday is worse than what was during emergency, alleged Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist).

CPI General Secretary D Raja said that citizenship cannot be based on religion.

"BJP is working against the legacy of Sardar patel and citizenship cannot be based on religion...Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is undeclared subversion of the Constitution by Modi and Shah," he claimed.PTI ASG RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

