Opposition fuelling protests against CAA: MoS Reddy

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused opposition parties of fuelling protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by inciting students, women and others in the name of religion. He also asserted that the situation in the country is normal, except in a few places in Delhi and Lucknow where violent protests were witnessed.

"Some political parties are fuelling protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. They are inciting women, students and others in the name of religion," he told reporters here. The Union minister of state for home made it clear that the new law will give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and will not snatch anyone's Indian nationality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

