Delhi: Congress core group meeting begins over nationwide unrest on Citizenship Act

A meeting of Congress core group on Thursday began at party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence here over unrest across the country on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh and Deepender Singh Hooda are present in the meeting.

"There is pain among people after a bill against Constitution was passed in Parliament," Scindia told ANI ahead of the meeting. Protests erupted across the country over the amended Citizenship Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

