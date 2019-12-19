Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests against CAA, NRC continue in T'gana; hundreds taken

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:30 IST
Protests against CAA, NRC continue in T'gana; hundreds taken

Scores of protesters, including those of Left parties and students of University of Hyderabad, were taken into preventive custody here on Thursday when they tried to hold protest rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police said there was no permission for any rally in support or against the CAA in Hyderabad though Left parties and various people's organisations held demonstrations in the state.

CPI national secretary K Narayana, party's Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) chief M Kodandaram were among 350 people taken into preventive custody. "Despite rejection of their (CPI) application for holding the protest rally, they insisted on taking it out, saying they had already given a call in this regard following which police foiled their attempts to hold any rally," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P Viswa Prasad told PTI.

Alleging that the CAA was against the spirit of Constitution, Narayana claimed that the CAB was passed in parliament on the back of BJP's numerical strength. "Ours is a secular state. We are opposing this because it is against the spirit of Constitution and principles of secularism," he said.

The Left parties, Muslim and other people's organisations took out rallies at different places across Telangana. A large number of police personnel were deployed near the historic Charminar here to prevent any untoward incidents even as over 50 people, including around 20 women, were taken into preventive custody, police said.

DCP Avinash Mohanty advised citizens not to believe rumours on social media or messages disseminated by any other mode that permission has been granted for a rally and urging people to particiapte in protest against CAA. "This is false. Police has not given permission to anyone," he told repporters.

Around 100 students of University of Hyderabad, who planned to take part in a protest rally, were also taken into preventive custody outside the varsity's campus and taken near a police station where they read preamble of the Constitution of India. They raised slogans like "Samvidhan par hamla nahi chalega" (Attack on Constitution will not be allowed).

Later in the evening, some students of the UoH held a protest inside the campus,accusing the Telangana government of forcefully suppressing democratic protests across the state. The city has been witnessing sporadic protests by various organisations including students and political parties against the CAA for the past few days.

They have also been protesting the police crackdown against Jamia Milia University students in Delhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Acharya Balkrishna appointed Ruchi Soya CMD, Swami Ramdev to be director on new board

Acharya Balkrishna has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Ruchi Soya and Swami Ramdev as non-executive director on its newly constituted board, according to a BSE filing. Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday completed its fir...

Sadhu Sant Samaj demands an apology from Soren for his saffron

The Jharkhand Pradesh Sadhu Sant Samaj on Thursday condemned former chief minister and JMM working president Hemant Sorens remarks on saffron robes. The samaj demanded an apology from Soren for hurting the feelings of Hindus.Saffron robes a...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market on solid ground; mid-Atlantic factories sputter

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped from a more than two-year high last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength that should continue to underpin consumer spending and the economy. While ot...

Anti-CAA protest : Delhi police conduct flag march, area domination

In order to maintain law and order, police carried out flag march and area domination exercise here on Thursday. Police also held peace committee meetings in several parts of Delhi as a confidence-building measure. It came in the backdrop o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019