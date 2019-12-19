Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soren in soup over his remarks on saffron robes; EC seeks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pakur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:46 IST
Soren in soup over his remarks on saffron robes; EC seeks

The Jharkhand Mukti Morchas (JMM) working president Hemant Soren has kicked up a controversy after he alleged that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of their honour with the BJP hitting back with a complaint with the Election Commission. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Thursday the poll panel has sought a report and CD (of the speech) from Deputy Commissioners of Pakur and Sahibganj districts following the complaint lodged with it by the BJP.

The public meeting was held at Gumani in Bararwaha block of Sahibganj district, which falls in Pakur assembly constituency. Therefore, the CEO has sought CD and reports from both Pakur and Sahibganj DCs. Addressing an election rally in Pakur assembly segment on Wednesday, the former chief minister also alleged that "a rapist in Uttar Pradesh is resting in hospital while his victim is in jail".

"Nowadays, women are being set on fire. I got the information that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi (Adityanath) ji has been making rounds here (in Santhal Pargana)," Soren said. A video footage of Soren's purported speech at the Pakur rally is run on TV channels and the BJP along with its complaint gave a pendrive containing the JMM leader's speech to the EC.

Soren added, "ye woh log hain, Bhajpa ke log, jo sadi kam karte hain lekin gerua vastra pehan kar bahu-betiyon ki izzat lutne ka kaam karte hain. (These are BJP people who seldom marry but wearing saffron robes rob women of their honour). "Do you want to vote for such people," Soren asked the people while appealing to vote for the JMM/Congress/RJD alliance in the fifth and final phase of polling on December 20.

Soon after Sorens speech, the Jharkhand unit of the BJP in Ranchi lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding action against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Soren in connection with the 'hurtful' comments on Hindu religion by the JMM leader. In its letter, the BJP alleged that Sorens "inciting" speech hurt the sentiments of not only people of Jharkhand but crores of Hindus in the country.

"Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), who was on stage had neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it publicly," it said and urged the Chief Electoral Officer to book them in treason case and punish them, "so that no other leader from Congress or JMM will speak such hurtful words on religion in future". Priyanka Vadra had addressed the rally after Soren in Pakur.

"We have asked the DCs of Pakur and Sahibganj to send report and CD (of the speech)," Jharkhand's CEO told reporters when asked about the BJPs complaint against Soren. The JMM General Secretary Suprio Bhattacharya defended Sorens remarks at a press meet, alleging "Asharam Bapu to Kuldip Sengar to Chinmayanand to Narayan Sahi and Swami Nithyananda wear saffron and the country knows what they have done".

"Hemant ji, who himself was wearing a saffron shirt while he addressed the meeting (in Pakur), only expressed fear that it has become a challenge to protect mothers and sisters from saffron-clad people...we too wear saffron while offering puja and our (election symbol) bow and arrow are Lord Ramas favourite," Bhattacharya said. "It is incorrect to relate the matter to any religion, Bhattacharya said, adding "We too are Hindus and wear saffron during puja." PTI PVR SNS SNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

2+2 Dialogue provides for a review of security, defence and strategic partnership between India, US

The recently concluded 22 Ministerial Dialogue between India and the United States is viewed as the highest-level institutional mechanism between the two countries and provides for a review of the security, defence and strategic partnership...

'Lost to Malmo': Zlatan Ibrahimovic's image tarnished at home

Malmo, Sweden, Dec 19 AFP In Malmo, Zlatan Ibrahimovics hometown, his supporters felt the iconic footballer could do no wrong, but his decision to invest in a rival club was an unforgivable sin to many. Since announcing a month ago that he ...

'T'gana govt considering idea of entrusting women's security

The Telangana government on Thursday said it was considering an idea of entrusting the responsibility of womens protection in villages to members of women Self Help Groups. Why cannot these womens groups be employed as She Teams in a villa...

Acharya Balkrishna appointed Ruchi Soya CMD, Swami Ramdev to be director on new board

Acharya Balkrishna has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of Ruchi Soya and Swami Ramdev as non-executive director on its newly constituted board, according to a BSE filing. Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday completed its fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019