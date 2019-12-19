Left Menu
TIMELINE-A year of political upheaval in Sudan

  Reuters
  Updated: 19-12-2019 19:53 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:53 IST
Sudanese people on Thursday celebrated the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir. Here is a timeline of the main events since the unrest began.

Dec. 19, 2018 - Officials declare a state of emergency in the city of Atbara protests against price rises and the local headquarters of President Bashir's ruling National Congress Party (NCP) is set ablaze. Jan. 3, 2019 - On Jan. 3, the first secretary-general of Bashir's NCP calls on him to step down as protests spread across Sudan, spearheaded by the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA).

February, 2019 - Lawmakers indefinitely postpone amendments to Sudan's constitution that would have allowed Bashir to run for another term. March, 2019 - Bashir promises dialogue with the opposition as protests continue despite emergency measures and delegates his powers as head of the NCP.

April 6, 2019 - Thousands of protesters set up camp outside the Khartoum compound housing the Defence Ministry, intelligence service headquarters and Bashir's residence. April 11, 2019 - Defence Minister Awad Ibn Auf announces on television that Bashir has been deposed and detained, causing widespread celebrations.

April 12, 2019 - Ibn Auf resigns as head of the newly formed Transitional Military Council. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo are named as the respective head and deputy. April-May, 2019 - Protesters led by the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) political coalition demand a swift handover to civilian rule, and nationwide strikes and a civil disobedience campaign begin.

June 3, 2019 - Security forces storm the sit-in outside the Defence Ministry and open fire, killing dozens of people. June 11, 2019 - The FFC halts its strike and civil disobedience campaign and resumes talks with the military council, suspended after the June 3 killings.

Aug. 17, 2019 - A power-sharing deal is finalised, setting up a transitional government. Aug. 20, 2019 - A ruling Sovereign Council is formed, including FFC and military representatives, and a day later a new prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, is sworn in.

Nov. 28, 2019 - Authorities dissolve the NCP and repeal the public order law that regulated women's behaviour under Bashir. Dec. 4, 2019 - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says his country and Sudan agree to begin exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap.

Dec. 14, 2019 - A Sudanese court convicts Bashir of corruption and sentences him to two years in a reform facility. He faces further charges of incitement and involvement in killing protesters and undermining the constitutional order. (Compiled by Yousef Saba, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

