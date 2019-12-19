Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt will approach Centre to bring amendment in lottery laws: Thomas Isaac

A day after voting was carried out in the GST council meeting held in Delhi for the first time to decide on uniformed tax on lotteries, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday said that state will approach centre to bring in an amendment in lottery laws.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Trivandrum (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:44 IST
Kerala govt will approach Centre to bring amendment in lottery laws: Thomas Isaac
Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac speaking to ANI in Trivandrum on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A day after voting was carried out in the GST council meeting held in Delhi for the first time to decide on uniformed tax on lotteries, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday said that state will approach centre to bring in an amendment in lottery laws. Speaking to ANI, the Kerala Finance Minister who wanted the duel GST rates to continue which eventually led to the voting in the GST council, said that middlemen in the lottery business are going to benefit by the centre's move for uniform GST rate of 28 per cent.

"The move will benefit the lottery mafia. In the course of discussion in GST council, it was promised by the Union Finance Minister that the states will be given the right to control the activities of lottery run by middlemen. Kerala will be writing to Union Government to amend the lottery laws giving state governments greater regulatory powers in the lottery," he said. Earlier, the GST Act had prescribed two rates, 12 per cent, for the lotteries sold within the same state, and 28 per cent, if a state sells its lottery in other states.

Kerala does not sell lottery in other states. Thomas Isaac also alleged that the centre is having 'strange priority' when it comes to uniform rate to lotteries.

"So the question is whose interest the Centre and BJP are trying to protect. We have state-specific rules under lottery and special rules under GST, which we are going to be used," he said. Detailing on circumstances that led to the voting in the GST council meeting, Thomas Isaac said, "I do not understand why the Centre is insisting on uniformed and high GST. The only argument that was put forward was that North Eastern states depend on this revenue."

"I made an open offer in the meeting that Kerala will give double the revenue to those states, but don't insist on uniform GST of 28 per cent, but this argument of ours was not heard," he added (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Decline in cholera cases result of large-scale vaccination programs: WHO

International action to drive down cholera led to a 60 percent decrease in cases in 2018, compared with the previous year, the World Health Organization WHO reported on Thursday. This points to what the UN agency described as an encouraging...

Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher

Centurion, South Africa, Dec 19 AFP South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday gave a ringing endorsement of the new coaching structure around the national team. Its amazing to have someone like Jacques Kallis in, Rabada said of So...

Sri Lankan leader says he became victim in abduction claim

Colombo, Dec 19 AP Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Thursday that he has become the victim in the alleged abduction of a Swiss Embassy employee who was reportedly threatened and sexually abused to disclose embassy-related inform...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise as Sweden ends negative rates, stocks gain

Bond yields rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling an era of sub-zero rates may be near an end, while global equity markets extended a rally that has pushed U.S. and global stock benchmarks to record high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019