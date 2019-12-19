Left Menu
Assam Congress delegation calls on Governor

  PTI
  
  Guwahati
  
  Updated: 19-12-2019 21:56 IST
  
  Created: 19-12-2019 21:56 IST
A Congress delegation led by AICC In-Charge of Assam Harish Rawat on Thursday called on Governor Jagadish Mukhi to apprise him of alleged police atrocities and harassment of party workers in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "We apprised the governor of the arbitrary and discriminatory arrests of Congress workers without any evidence or warrant and their subsequent harassment", party MP Pradyut Bordoloi told PTI.

The Congress had opposed the Act since it was in the form of the bill and "even after it was enacted by brute majority, we are demanding the repeal of the black law", he said. Assam is witnessing protests against the Act with all sections of people participating in it but the state government has "singled out the Congress to harass its workers", the Lok Sabha MP claimed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign in Jharkhand had accused the Congress of inciting violence and the state government is attempting to justify this statement", he said. "We have asked the state government to provide evidence on the involvement of our workers and if they can, we have no objection and the Congress party, too, will take action against them", Bordoloi said.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the governor, appealing to him to intervene and apprise the Centre on the prevailing situation of the state. Besides Rawat, the 11-member delegation comprised of state unit president Ripun Bora, Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, former state ministers Bhumidhar Barman and Rockybul Hussain among others..

