Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru/Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 02:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 02:51 IST
Karnataka: Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt over 2 deaths during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru
HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah (File Photos). Image Credit: ANI

Former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday launched an attack on the BS Yediyurappa-led state government after two people lost their lives and 20 police personnel sustained injuries in violence that erupted during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "Two youths have been killed in Mangaluru due to the conspiracy of BJP, its objective of divide and rule and the lack of capability of the government. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I also request the protestors to maintain peace. #IndiaAgainstCAA #RevokeSec144," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Kumaraswamy also took to Twitter and asked the BJP government in the state, "Why the state government killed two innocents who were protesting against the Act?" Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsh said that 20 police personnel were injured in the violence.

"We expect people to abide by Section 144 and cooperate by remaining peaceful and not forming illegal groups of more than 4 people," he said. Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that all schools and colleges under Mangaluru City Corporation will remain closed on Friday.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has said that stones were pelted in Mangalore at a bus depot and a passenger was injured and a vehicle got damaged. Meanwhile, Yediyurappa said the violence was triggered by those who went by the words of "mischief-mongers".

"It is deplorable that violence was triggered in Mangaluru by those who went by the words of mischief-mongers. I appeal to the people, particularly those in Mangaluru, to maintain harmony and to refrain from destroying public property," Yediyurappa said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Andrew Bailey selected to be next Bank of England governor httpson.ft.com2EDmuS5 - Naspers an...

Jharkhand assembly polls: Voting begins for final phase

Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths. Voting is underway across 16 constituencies in the final phase. Among these are Rajmaha...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019