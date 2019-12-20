Anti-CAA protest: RJD calls for Bihar bandh on Dec 21

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) called for a bandh on December 21 in Bihar against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "We have called a bandh in Bihar on December 21 against the CAA. The act is unconstitutional and against humanity. It has exposed the divisive character of BJP," RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told ANI here on Friday.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament had passed the CAA last week. The Bill became an Act after getting presidential assent. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

