Mamata must apologise for calling for referendum on new citizenship law: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suggesting a UN-monitored referendum on the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

"It is shocking that Mamata Banerjee is talking about referendum. Who is the UN body to monitor the referendum? This is an insult to the 130 crore people of the country and their mandate," Javadekar told reporters.

