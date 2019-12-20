Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson promises to wrap up parliament Brexit vote for Christmas

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 14:56 IST
UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson promises to wrap up parliament Brexit vote for Christmas
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The British parliament will vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal on Friday, a move the prime minister described as delivering on his promise to "get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas" after his landslide election victory. After suffering several defeats in the previous parliament, Johnson now enjoys a large majority and should face little opposition in passing the bill to implement Britain's biggest foreign and trade policy shift in more than 40 years.

More than three years since Britain voted to exit the European Union in a 2016 referendum, the deep uncertainty over Brexit has now been replaced by the firm deadline of Jan. 31. "Today we will deliver on the promise we made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas," Johnson said before the vote, expected to take place at about 1430 GMT.

"Then, at the beginning of the new decade, at the beginning of a new dawn for our country, our parliamentarians will return to Westminster to immediately finish the job, take us out of the EU on the 31st January and move this country forward." The final stages of ratification will take place after Christmas, with the lower house of parliament having until Jan. 9 to approve the legislation, giving it just over three weeks to then pass through the upper house and receive Royal Assent.

Johnson wants Friday's vote to show his intent and prove he - unlike his predecessor Theresa May - can get his Brexit deal passed by lawmakers. After leaving, Britain will need to secure new trading arrangements with the EU.

In a few changes to the so-called Withdrawal Agreement Bill, Johnson seeks to make sure that there can be no legal chance of extending those talks beyond the end of next year. But some opposition lawmakers have criticized the prime minister for removing the opportunity for parliament to have oversight over his negotiating priorities in the next phase of talks, and for getting rid of workers' protections.

Just a week after he won the largest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987, Johnson has set out an ambitious government program, with securing Brexit at the top of his agenda to repay the trust of voters. Hoping to satisfy the demands of voters in northern and central England who broke their tradition of backing the opposition Labour Party to support him, he has also pledged more funding to the state health service, education and policing.

"After years of delay and rancor in parliament, we will deliver certainty, and hard-working businesses and people across this country will have a firm foundation on which to plan for the future," he said. "Next year will be a great year for our country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

France fines Google USD 166 million for abusing ad dominance

Paris, Dec 20 AP Frances competition authority has fined Google 150 million euros USD 166 million for abusing its dominant position in the online ad market. The agency announced the fine Friday, saying the methods used by Google Ads are op...

South African Airways has a reasonable chance of rescue - practitioner

There is a reasonable chance that South African Airways SAA can be saved, according to a turnaround specialist who was appointed to try and pull the state-run carrier back from the brink of collapse.Les Matuson, the business rescue practiti...

France fines Google USD 166 million for abusing ad dominance

PARIS AP Frances competition authority has fined Google 150 million euros USD 166 million for abusing its dominant position in the online ad market. The agency announced the fine Friday, saying the methods used by Google Ads are opaque and...

UPDATE 2-French telco Orange found guilty over workers' suicides in landmark ruling

French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of moral harassment that prompted a spate of suicides during a restructuring at the company in the late 2000s, a Paris court ruled on Friday.The landmark ruling agai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019