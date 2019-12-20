Kishan Reddy terms Mamata's UN remark 'irresponsible'

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks over her UN remark on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday termed the TMC supremo's comment "irresponsible". "The base of the TMC is slipping away. That is why she is tense and what she is saying even she doesn't know. This is an irresponsible statement from a Chief Minister," Reddy told ANI.

Yesterday, Banerjee demanded that an "impartial organisation" like the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of CAA. Reddy also spoke on the ongoing anti-CAA protests in several parts of the country and appealed to the people to not demonstrate against the law.

"People can protest but they have no right to indulge in violent activities. I appeal to people not to protest. There is not a single word or a line against any Indian citizen in the CAA," he said. The Union Minister also urged the political parties to maintain law and order and not to mislead people over the new Act.

"Our government is ready to resolve all the apprehensions of the people. Students should not be misled by the political parties. Cases will be filed against those found guilty of instigating violence and punishment would also be given," Reddy further said. Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament had passed the CAA last week. The Bill became an Act after getting presidential assent.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

