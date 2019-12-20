Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kahsmiri Hindu body supports CAA, condemns violence by protesters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 18:07 IST
Kahsmiri Hindu body supports CAA, condemns violence by protesters

An organization of displaced Kashmiri Hindus on Friday expressed support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and condemned the widespread protests and violence over it across the country. The All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS) appealed to the protesters against getting misled by "vested interests" who, it said, were deliberately spreading disinformation about the new law and indulging in false propaganda for narrow political gains.

"AIKS expresses its deep anguish and distress at the large-scale violence indulged in by unruly protesters in many towns and cities of India," said AIKS president Tej K Tickoo. He said the massive loss of public property caused by violent mobs across the country points to the "orchestrated and well-planned manner" in which some political parties have indulged in spreading disinformation and instigating protesters.

"AIKS is of the firm opinion that Citizenship Amendment Act, which has recently come into force, does not concern Indian Citizens in any manner," Tickoo said. He said it concerns only non-Indians seeking refuge in India and will, therefore, have no impact on the citizens of the country.

"It is the sovereign right of our parliament to enact laws after following the constitutionally mandated process. In the case of CAA too, this process was followed", Tickoo said. AIKS said "taking into consideration the dangerous neighborhood that India lives in, surrounded by a very fragile security environment, enactment of CAA is highly justified".

The AIKS leader said it is the duty of the elected government to enact laws that will protect India's social fabric, ensure its internal security and protect its territorial integrity. AIKS appeals to the protesters not to get misled by some vested interests who are spreading disinformation deliberately and indulging in false propaganda for narrow political gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

WR to operate 8 extra locals trains for New Year celebrations

Western Railway on Friday said itwould operate eight extra suburban train services betweenChurchgate and Virar to help New Year revellersRavinder Bhakar, WR chief spokesperson, said theseextra locals will be slow ones and would halt at all ...

U.S. defense secretary hopeful for restarting diplomacy with North Korea, but stands ready

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that he remains hopeful the United States can restart diplomatic relations with North Korea, as the clock ticks down to North Koreas declared year-end deadline to propose new concessions in t...

'Really special' - Club World Cup matters for Klopp as Liverpool face Flamengo

Doha, Dec 20 AFP Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to suggestions the Club World Cup doesnt matter by insisting Saturdays final against Flamengo represents a massive opportunity for the Anfield club. Klopps team have taken time o...

UK MPs overwhelmingly back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Newly elected British Parliamentarians on Friday definitively backed Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit Bill setting the stage for the UKs exit from the European Union EU by the January 31, 2020 deadline. The lawmakers voted 358 to 234 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019