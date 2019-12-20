Israel's Netanyahu says ICC has 'no jurisdiction' for war crimes investigation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that the International Criminal Court has "no jurisdiction" to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, calling it "a dark day for truth and justice".

"The court has no jurisdiction in this case. The ICC only has jurisdiction over petitions submitted by sovereign states. But there has never been a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said in a statement.

The ICC's chief prosecutor said earlier she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, which could include charges against Israelis or Palestinians.

