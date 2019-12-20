Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about trade, Hong Kong and North Korea issues, citing "progress" but offering no further details.
"Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started a large scale purchase of agricultural products & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!)" Trump tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
