Subramanian Swamy's cross-examination in National herald case adjourned till Feb 1

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till February 1 the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case. The case could not be heard as the concerned judge was on leave. Today, Swamy's cross-examination was to be done by Sonia Gandhi's counsel.

Swamy is the complainant in the case. Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused. Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Sonia, Rahul, and others of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

The BJP lawmaker had also stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.