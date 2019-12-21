Left Menu
Activists' arrest in Elgar Parishad case wrong, form SIT to probe police action: Pawar

  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:56 IST
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:56 IST
Terming the arrest of activists in the Elgar Parishad case "wrong" and "vengeful", NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded that a Special Investigation Team be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by Pune police. Pawar also demanded that the police officers involved with the arrests be suspended.

"It is wrong to imprison the activists on the charge of sedition. Voicing extreme views is allowed in democracy. The action of Pune police is wrong and vengeful. It is a misuse of power by the police commissioner and some of the officers. They had attacked the basic freedom of people and one cannot be a mute spectator to all this," Pawar said. "We will demand the chief minister that an SIT headed by a retired judge be instituted to probe the police action," he said. "Facts should be verified. The role of the previous government and the investigation team was doubtful. The police officers concerned should be suspended and their action should be probed."

According to Pune police, the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on Dec 31, 2017, was supported by Maoists and inflammatory speeches made at the event led to caste violence at Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the next day. The Left-leaning activists arrested during the probe had links with Maoists, police claimed, booking them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pune police had arrested nine activists — Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao — in connection with the case. Asked about the roles of pro-Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote in the Koregaon-Bhima case, Pawar said, "The previous government was biased and they favoured some people during its rule."

He also sought a probe by an expert committee into the Comptroller and Auditor General report tabled on Friday in the state assembly, which faulted the Maharashtra government over non-submission of utilisation certificates (UCs) worth Rs 66,000 crore till March 31, 2018. "The committee should probe it and bring the truth before the people," he said.

The CAG report has stated that the non-submission of UCs ran the risk of misappropriation of funds as well as fraud.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

