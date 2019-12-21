Left Menu
Development News Edition

RJD's bandh brings normal life in Bihar to a grinding halt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 15:34 IST
RJD's bandh brings normal life in Bihar to a grinding halt

Bihar was rocked by large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic on Saturday during a bandh call by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal in protest against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide implementation of the NRC. Carrying bamboo sticks and party flags, bandh supporters gathered at bus stands, railway tracks and other vantage points in all districts of the state since the crack of dawn, unfazed by the winter fog and chilly winds.

They sat down on railway tracks and blocked bus terminuses at various places to enforce the day-long bandh. The protesters also smashed windshields of taxis and three-wheelers and damaged cycle-rickshaws that plied on the roads in defiance of the call for the shutdown at the towns of Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and outskirts of Patna.

At many places, the bandh supporters included children of not more than 10-15 years of age and some of the agitators were in their underwear. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition in the state Assembly and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, marched in a large procession from the party office in Bir Chand Patel Marg here to Dak Bungalow crossing, throwing traffic on the busy Fraser Road and Bailey Road out of gear.

At some places in Patna, workers of the party known for their strong arm tactics to enforce bandhs, tried an image makeover by presenting people with roses and urging them with folded hands to support the shutdown in "national interest". The shutdown, that came two days after a bandh was called on the same issue by Left parties, is being supported by other constituents of the Grand Alliance like the Congress and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, a former Union minister, took part in a march in Patna. Asked about the rationale behind the bandh despite an assurance given by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that NRC will not be implemented in the state, Kushwaha said, "Such assurances by state governments are meaningless. We must prevent the Centre from taking such a step. The ball has been set rolling with the Citizenship Amendment Act which Kumar's party supported." RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who led party supporters in a rally elsewhere, claimed that all opposition parties are supporting the bandh to save democracy.

"Nitish Kumar's assurance is half-hearted. Why did his party support the CAB?" he said. Movement of at least seven trains was affected for periods ranging from 30 minutes to over an hour at various stations, the East Central Railway, headquartered at Hajipur in the state, said in a statement.

In Muzaffarpur, the largest north Bihar town, RJD and Congress leaders sat on highways, major road and railway crossings to enforce the bandh. At places like Brahmpura, they clashed with shopkeepers who were reluctant to down their shutters. Reports of the bandh disrupting normal business and vehicular traffic have been received from districts like Munger, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Jehanabad and Nawada as well.

A report from Arrah said bandh supporters clashed with the police for preventing them from forcing vehicles to stop and shops to close. It being Saturday, schools, colleges and most government offices remained closed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you want to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

IOC thanks PM Modi for providing active support to Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee IOC president Thomas Bach has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing active support for the Olympic Games by co-sponsoring the UN Olympic Truce Resolution. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude...

Scott surges into Australian PGA Championship lead

World number 18 Adam Scott surged into a one-shot lead at the European Tour co-sanctioned Australian PGA Championships Saturday as the veteran campaigner looks to end his year on a high. The 39-year-old headed into the tournament on the bac...

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in upcoming assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal told party me...

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll mounts to 11 in UP violence

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act turned violent in the state, officials said on Saturday. After Friday prayers, protesters clashed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019