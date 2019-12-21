NRC, CAA will help foreigners to flock in India, says RJD Khushwaha

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Upendra Khushwaha here on Saturday said that he is against both National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as people from foreign countries will flock here. "The Centre has taken two decisions, first to give citizenship to foreigners and second to end the citizenship of the citizens living here. We are against these decisions because people from foreign countries will come here in huge numbers," Khushwaha told ANI.

"The government is not able to provide employment and education to the citizens living here and when people from other countries will come here. Where will they keep them? How will they provide education to them?" he added. He further said that this decision is also maligning the image of secular India and destroying the constitution.

Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

