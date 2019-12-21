Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt using repression and violence to suppress protesters' voice: Priyanka Gandhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:32 IST
Govt using repression and violence to suppress protesters' voice: Priyanka Gandhi

Accusing the BJP government of being "bent upon using repression and violence" "to suppress the voice of people" protesting against changes in the citizenship law, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said it was a "black day for democracy". She also accused the government of seeking to harass the poor and deprived by replicating the situation of queuing them up in quest of identity proofs just as they had to line up before ATMs for their own money in the wake of demonetisation in November 2016.

The Congress general secretary, who has been personally participating in demonstration by students and people against the amended citizenship law and the proposed creation of a national register of citizens, alleged that police were inciting peaceful protestors all over the country and indulging in violence against them. She also condemned the rampant arrest of protesters in the country.

"The NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act is against the fundamental spirit of the Constitution of India," she said in a statement in Hindi, adding "at no cost will an attack on Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution be allowed." "The public is fighting for the Constitution by taking to streets against this attack, but the government is bent on barbaric repression and violence," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also appealed to the protesters to follow the "non-violence and truth as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi" to protect the Constitution. Alleging that the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act is against the poor of the country, she said, "As the BJP government had lined up the poor in (the wake of) demonetisation, it wants them now to stand in line in the name of NRC and citizenship amendment law.

"The law will fix a 'cut off date' and make every Indian prove their Indianness by presenting some valid document. Due to this, most of the poor and deprived people will be harassed," she alleged. Gandhi also condemned the "illegal" arrest of people, including students, intellectuals, social workers, lawyers and journalists in various parts of the country.

She also accused police of arresting people and keeping them in illegal custody in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country without apprising their family members of their whereabouts. "It is a dark day for democracy. The police have kept many people in illegal custody for days in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Their families have no information about their arrest. We are getting shocking news through the media that those arrested are being beaten up badly in police custody," she said.

The Congress leader said in Uttar Pradesh, the government has stopped communication and internet. In Firozabad, Amroha, Moradabad, Bareilly, Rampur, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the police have lathi-charged even those protesting peacefully, she alleged.

"The police everywhere are inciting people undertaking protests and marches to indulge in violence. There have been reports of 15 people being killed in police violence in Uttar Pradesh," she claimed. "The Congress Party appeals for peace and harmony. The country got independence through truth and non-violence. Today it is necessary that the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar should be protected through the path of truth and non-violence as shown by Mahatma Gandhi," she said.

Her statement comes in the wake of growing protest across the country against the new citizenship amendment law and the proposed NRC. PTI SKC RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

There's more to come, says Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester Uniteds Aaron Wan-Bissaka has said there is more to come from the club. The club has been giving away amazing performances recently as they have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.Im happy with the team and w...

Soccer-Ancelotti a great coup for Everton, says Shearer

Carlo Ancelottis appointment as Everton manager will allow the Merseyside club to attract players of a higher calibre who can help them end their nearly 25-year trophy drought, according to former England striker Alan Shearer. Ancelotti, wh...

Afghan official: Dozens of IS members surrounded, detained

The Afghan government said Saturday it has arrested or surrounded up to 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in eastern Afghanistan over the past six months. The Afghan intelligence service, the National Deteriorate for Secur...

2 students given TCs for complaint against principal, teachers

Kendriya Vidyalaya near here has dismissed two students, both brothers, who had lodged complaints against the school principal and three teachers for alleged sexual harassment. Based on the complaints, a case under the POCSO Act had been r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019